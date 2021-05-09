Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 73.7% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $17,380.98 and $4,593.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,312.94 or 0.99928541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00226839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.