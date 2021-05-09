BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $1.55 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

