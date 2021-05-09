Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's Q1 results reflected solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT remained a key catalyst. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Notably, Blackbaud stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses is an overhang. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

