BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.5 million to $101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of BL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit