BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.5 million to $101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of BL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

