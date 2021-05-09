BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.32 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BL stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

