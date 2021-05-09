BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.32 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BL stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit