BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

