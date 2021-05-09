Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS BVHBB opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

