BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

EPA BNP opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.29. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit