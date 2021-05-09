BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

EPA BNP opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.29. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

