BOLT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $626,221.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $626,221.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

