BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $4.56

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. BOMB has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $321,397.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00007947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.19 or 1.00268909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00049188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00225673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003864 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.