boohoo group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.50.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.