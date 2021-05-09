BOX Token Market Capitalization Hits $7.53 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $4,929.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00287348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

