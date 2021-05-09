Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 1,405,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

