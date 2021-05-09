Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $18.44. 495,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,301. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

