BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,464. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

