BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE BV opened at $18.73 on Friday. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

