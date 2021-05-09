BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

