BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $185.56 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

