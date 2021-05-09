BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 451,786 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

