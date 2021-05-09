Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,656. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.