Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

