Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.
Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JMIA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $69.89.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
