Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

