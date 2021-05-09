Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.63 Million

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $298.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.80 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,886. The company has a market capitalization of $939.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $870,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

