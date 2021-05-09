Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.92. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. 723,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

