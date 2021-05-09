Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.23). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

