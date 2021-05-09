Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Cerecor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Cerecor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 306,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 370,770 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

