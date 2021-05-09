Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce sales of $149.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.54 million and the lowest is $147.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $607.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $615.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.80 million, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

