Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce sales of $451.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.50 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

In related news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JBT traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $145.04. 72,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

