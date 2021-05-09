Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Price Target at C$3.71

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,520. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

