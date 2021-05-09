Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE FSKR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 38.2% in the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

