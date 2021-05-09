Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Target Price at $61.83

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

