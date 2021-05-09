Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $149.15

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 197,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

