Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $51.58

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 765,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 266,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $31.82. 1,798,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

