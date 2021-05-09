Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,220. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit