Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,220. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

