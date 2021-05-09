Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.43 on Friday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $169,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $59,687,000.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

