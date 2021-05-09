Brokers Offer Predictions for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $1,850,760. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

