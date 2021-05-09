Brokers Offer Predictions for Inogen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

