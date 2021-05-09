Brokers Offer Predictions for Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

