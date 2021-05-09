Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NTR stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.