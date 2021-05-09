Brokers Set Expectations for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Village Farms International by 24,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

