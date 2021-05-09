BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTGOF. Bank of America raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.