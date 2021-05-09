BTIG Research Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.