Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 13,824 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

