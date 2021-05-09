Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

