Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

