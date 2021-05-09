Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.75.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $639.02 and its 200 day moving average is $633.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $696.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

