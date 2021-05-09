Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 604 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

