Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

