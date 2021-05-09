Burst Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $103,805.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Burst Coin Profile
Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,313,440 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.