Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market cap of $62,608.72 and $1,851.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

